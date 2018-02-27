VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

Chicken Liver Mousse Recipe

By

Share:

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 pounds|1 kilogram chicken livers, rinsed
9 ounces|250 grams unsalted butter, diced
½ cup|125 ml heavy cream
3-4 shallots, minced
1-2 dried chili or peperoncino
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
sherry vinegar, to taste

Videos by VICE

Directions

  1. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil over high. Season the livers with salt and pepper and cook until golden, about 3 minutes. Add the shallots and dried chilies and cook until the shallots are soft, about 2 minutes. Add the cubes of butter and cook until the butter foams, about 3 minutes. Add the cream and cook 2 more minutes, then transfer everything to a blender. Purée until creamy, then season with salt and pepper, as well as sherry vinegar to taste.
  2. Strain, then cool the mousse down quickly. We suggest getting a large bowl of ice water and put the mousse over it in a smaller bowl. Transfer to a serving bowl and refrigerate until ready to serve.
  3. Serve the mousse with some toasted rye bread and slices of cucumber.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE