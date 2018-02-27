Chicken Liver Mousse Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 pounds|1 kilogram chicken livers, rinsed

9 ounces|250 grams unsalted butter, diced

½ cup|125 ml heavy cream

3-4 shallots, minced

1-2 dried chili or peperoncino

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

sherry vinegar, to taste

Directions

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil over high. Season the livers with salt and pepper and cook until golden, about 3 minutes. Add the shallots and dried chilies and cook until the shallots are soft, about 2 minutes. Add the cubes of butter and cook until the butter foams, about 3 minutes. Add the cream and cook 2 more minutes, then transfer everything to a blender. Purée until creamy, then season with salt and pepper, as well as sherry vinegar to taste. Strain, then cool the mousse down quickly. We suggest getting a large bowl of ice water and put the mousse over it in a smaller bowl. Transfer to a serving bowl and refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve the mousse with some toasted rye bread and slices of cucumber.

