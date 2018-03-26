Chicken Paillard Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 12 minutes
Total time: 12 minutes
Ingredients
4 (6 ounce|170 gram) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
kosher salt and black pepper
3 tablespoons olive oil
¾ cup|177 ml Leffe blonde
2 sprigs fresh thyme
2 sprigs fresh parsley
½ lemon, very thinly sliced
2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces
Directions
- Working with one piece at a time, place the chicken between 2 pieces of plastic wrap and pound with a mallet, to an even ½-inch thickness.
- Heat a large skillet over high. Season the chicken with ¾ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Add 2 tablespoons of the oil to the skillet and heat for 10 seconds. Cook the chicken, in batches (adding an additional tablespoon of oil if necessary), until golden brown on one side, 2 to 3 minutes. (Reduce heat if the skillet starts to become very dark.) Turn the chicken and cook until cooked through, 30 seconds. Transfer to a plate; reserve the skillet.
- Reduce heat to medium-high. Add the beer, thyme, parsley and lemon to the reserved skillet. Cook until the lemon is tender and the broth is reduced by half, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove the skillet from heat. Add the butter and stir to combine. Serve the chicken topped with the sauce and lemon slices.
