Chicken Salad with Tahini and Herbs Recipe

Makes 6 cups

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 (3-4 pound|2 kilogram) whole chicken

kosher salt

5 ounces|155 grams crumbled feta cheese

1 cup|240 grams full-fat Greek yogurt

⅓ cup|20 grams minced dill

⅓ cup|20 grams minced parsley

⅓ cup|45 grams toasted and roughly chopped pistachios

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

¼ cup|65 grams tahini

2 teaspoons sumac

2 lemons, zested and juiced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

arugula, to serve

bread, to serve

Directions

Heat the oven to 425°F. Season the chicken generously all over with salt and transfer to a baking dish. Roast until golden and a thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the chicken reads 165°F, about 1 hour. Set aside to rest for 15 minutes, then pick the meat from the chicken, discarding the skin and bones. Shred the meat and toss it with its pan juices. Set aside in a bowl to cool. Meanwhile, mix the remaining ingredients together in a large bowl. Add the cooled chicken and half of the pan juices and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper and serve on a baguette with arugula.

