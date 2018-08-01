Chicken Shawarma Burger Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound|450 grams ground chicken

3 ½ ounces|100 grams feta cheese

2 ounces|50 grams whole almonds, toasted and finely chopped

2 tablespoons mint, minced, plus ½ ounce leaves

2 tablespoons parsley, minced, plus ½ ounce leaves

2 teaspoons sumac

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

¼ cup|60 ml fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons powdered plain gelatin

1 cup|225 grams greek yogurt

freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling

4 brioche buns

¼ small red onion, thinly sliced

Directions

In a large bowl, mix the chicken with half of the feta, the almonds, the minced mint and parsley, the sumac, and the salt. In a small bowl, bloom the gelatin in 2 tablespoons of the lemon juice, then add that to the bowl with the chicken. Mix all thoroughly, then form into 4 patties and place on a sheet tray. Keep refrigerated until ready to use. Meanwhile, mix the remaining feta in a bowl with the yogurt and season with salt and pepper. Add the 1 tablespoon lemon juice and cover. Refrigerate until ready to use. Light a grill. Drizzle the outside of the chicken patties with some oil and grill, flipping once, until a thermometer inserted into the patty reads 165°F, about 8 minutes. Drizzle the inside of the buns with more oil and grill them until charred, 2 minutes. Top the bottom half of each bun with a burger and top with some of the yogurt sauce. Toss 2 tablespoons oil and the remaining tablespoon of lemon juice with the whole herbs, onion, salt, and pepper. Place some on top of the burgers and top with the top bun. Serve immediately.

