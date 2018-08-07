Chicken Shop Closes Early After American Football Team Eats Over 1,000 Wings

You gotta give it to the Leicester Falcons, an East Midlands-based American football team. After their win against the Doncaster Mustangs this weekend, the team didn’t celebrate in any old way. No celebratory pint. No night on the town. No, the Leicester Falcons live on a higher-tier of sports celebration, one on which it is important, nay, necessary, to honour sporting achievements in the greatest way possible: by eating a chicken restaurant’s entire stock of chicken.

Do you know how many chicken wings that it? That is, my friends, a lot of wings.

According to Metro, the 50-strong team headed to Pluckd—a chicken shop in Leicester that sponsors the Falcons—to celebrate their 43-7 win last Sunday. Along with friends and family, the Falcons ordered over 1,000 chicken wings—equating to about 100 kilograms—over the space of an hour and ten minutes.

At around 7.15 PM, the team had finished their celebratory gorge, and Pluckd found itself eaten out of stock. So, with a sad heart, but good spirits, it closed its doors early.

“We’re a small venue and a small team, so the place was packed out and overflowing onto the street,” Justin Akpa, director of Plukd, told Metro. “So we went straight to our battle stations and started banging food out as soon as they walked through the door.”

“We were expecting a few people at the restaurant,” he continued, “but nowhere near as many that turned up”

After news that the restaurant had been forced to close early, the Falcons tweeted their condolences to the to the restaurant. “Sorry Plukd!” they wrote. “Celebrating our 10-0 perfect regular season, we appear to have eaten their entire stock of chicken wings. Truly the best wings in town!”

We imagine Pluckd wasn’t too gutted after adding up that sale.