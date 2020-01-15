Chicken Tetrazzini Recipe

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients

8 tablespoons olive oil

1 ½ pounds|680 ounces boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

6 tablespoons|¾ stick unsalted butter

1 pound|450 grams button mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, seeded, stemmed, and chopped

½ cup|125 ml white wine

¼ cup|50 grams all-purpose flour

1 cup|250 ml chicken broth

1 cup|250 ml whole milk

6 ounces|170 grams shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup|50 grams grated parmesan cheese

1 pound|450 grams spaghetti

¾ cup frozen peas, defrosted

Directions

Heat oven to 350°F. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Season the chicken all over with salt and pepper and, working in batches, cook, turning as needed, until browned, 4 to 5 minutes per batch. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chicken to a plate. (Skip this step if using leftover cooked chicken or turkey!) Add 2 more tablespoons of oil and ½ tablespoon of butter to the sauce pan. Add ⅓ of the mushrooms, season with salt, and cook until golden, about 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a bowl and repeat until you’re done cooking the mushrooms. Once all the mushrooms are cooked, add the remaining butter, the onion, and the red bell pepper and cook until soft, about 3 minutes. Add the flour and cook 1 to 2 minutes, then stir in the wine. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, to cook out the flavor of the wine, then stir in the stock and the milk. Cook until thick, 4 to 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium and stir in the reserved chicken and its juices, the reserved mushrooms and their juices, half of the cheddar, and the parmesan. Stir until the cheese has melted, about 2 minutes more. Meanwhile, bring a generously salted pot of water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente, about 8 minutes. Drain, then add the spaghetti to the pot with the sauce and stir in the peas. Season with salt and pepper and spread evenly into a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Top with remaining the cheddar and bake until golden and bubbly, about 40 minutes. Let rest 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

