Chickpea and Pork Soup Recipe

Servings: 4

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

200 grams dried chickpeas (about 1 cup)

1 teaspoon baking soda

500 grams skinless pork belly, cut into 5-cm pieces

500 grams potatoes (about 2 medium), peeled and cut into 1-cm cubes

263 grams carrot (about 1 large), halved crosswise

1 head celery, outer stalks removed and saved for another use, quartered

1 bay leaf

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

Directions

In a large bowl, cover chickpeas and baking soda with water and soak overnight. The next day, drain and rinse the chickpeas and place in a large saucepan. Add in the vegetables, the bay leaf, and 8 cups|1.9 liters water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, uncovered and skimming any scum that rises to the top, until the chickpeas and pork are tender, about 1 ½ hours. Remove and discard the bay leaf. Using a fork, lightly smash the vegetables into the broth. Stir in the parsley, if using. To serve, divide among plates and drizzle with olive oil.

