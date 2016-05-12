Chickpea and Pork Soup Recipe

Servings: 4
Total time: 2 hours
Ingredients
200 grams dried chickpeas (about 1 cup)
1 teaspoon baking soda
500 grams skinless pork belly, cut into 5-cm pieces
500 grams potatoes (about 2 medium), peeled and cut into 1-cm cubes
263 grams carrot (about 1 large), halved crosswise
1 head celery, outer stalks removed and saved for another use, quartered
1 bay leaf
2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
Directions
- In a large bowl, cover chickpeas and baking soda with water and soak overnight.
- The next day, drain and rinse the chickpeas and place in a large saucepan. Add in the vegetables, the bay leaf, and 8 cups|1.9 liters water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, uncovered and skimming any scum that rises to the top, until the chickpeas and pork are tender, about 1 ½ hours.
- Remove and discard the bay leaf. Using a fork, lightly smash the vegetables into the broth. Stir in the parsley, if using. To serve, divide among plates and drizzle with olive oil.
