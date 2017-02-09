La Socca aux Encornets (Chickpea Crepes with Squid) Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 24 hours

Total time: 25 hours

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

for the crepes:

2 1/2 cups chickpea flour

1 1/2 cups olive oil, plus more for greasing

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the ratatouille:

2 pounds squid bodies and tentacles

3/4 cup olive oil

6 ounces common mushrooms of your choice (champignon de Paris, oyster mushrooms, or chanterelles work well), thinly sliced

3 shallots, diced

3 vine-ripe tomatoes, cored and diced

2 medium yellow onions, diced

2 red bell peppers, diced

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

1 teaspoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

minced cilantro, to taste and garnish

Directions

1. Make the crepe batter: In a large bowl, stir the chickpea flour, olive oil, salt, pepper, and 2 cups|500 ml water to form a smooth batter. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

2. Make the ratatouille: The next day, wash and clean your squid. Cut the bodies into 1/2-inch rings.

3. Heat the olive oil in a wok over high heat. Add the squid and cook for 5 minutes. Lower the heat to medium, then add in the mushrooms, shallots, tomatoes, onion, and garlic. Cover and cook for about 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Stir in the curry powder, turmeric, salt, and pepper and, right before serving, toss in some cilantro.

4. Meanwhile, make the crepes. Heat a splash of olive oil in a crepe pan or large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add about 1/2 cup|125 ml crepe batter into the pan, swirling it into a thin and even layer covering the pan. Cook, flipping once, until crispy on each side, about 5 minutes.

5. To serve, crush up some of the crepes into some bowls and top with the ratatouille.

From How-To: La Socca Aux Encornets