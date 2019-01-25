Chickpea Fritters Recipe

Makes 24

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the fritters:

2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for frying

1 small yellow onion, finely diced

1 ½ tablespoons minced ginger

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 cups baby spinach

½ cup frozen corn

½ cup frozen peas

1 cup chickpea flour

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more for seasoning

1 ½ teaspoons curry powder

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 (14.5-ounce|411-gram) can chickpeas, rinsed, drained, and roughly chopped

for the raita:

1 cup plain whole milk yogurt

½ cup seeded and finely diced English cucumber

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons chopped fresh scallions

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon garam masala

Directions

Heat 2 tablespoons canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add the diced onion and cook 2 to 3 minutes, or until golden and translucent. Add the ginger and garlic and cook 1 to 2 minutes more. Add the baby spinach, corn, and peas and cook until the spinach is just wilted, 2 minutes. Pour into a bowl to cool and wipe the skillet clean. Meanwhile, make the raita. Combine yogurt, cucumber, cilantro, scallions, salt and garam masala. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Raita will keep, covered and refrigerated, for up to 5 days. Make the batter: Combine chickpea flours, curry powder, cumin seeds, baking powder, and cayenne. Whisk to combine. Slowly whisk in 1 cup of cold water until a thick batter forms. Add veggie mixture to the batter. Fold in the chopped chickpeas. Heat 1-inch of canola oil in the skillet over medium-high. Working in batches and using a large spoon or melon baller, drop 2 tablespoons of batter into the hot oil and pat down with a spatula so the batter spreads evenly. Fry until golden and puffed on one side, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook the other side 1 to 2 minutes more. Transfer to a wire rack and season with salt. Continue to fry the rest of the batter. Serve the chickpea fritters hot with raita.

