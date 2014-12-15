Listen to “Nobody,” Chief Keef’s New Collaboration with Kanye West

Chief Keef’s newest project Nobody drops on iTunes tomorrow. On Nobody is a long-rumored and hinted-at collaboration with Kanye West, whose most recent collaboration with Keef, “Hold My Liquor,” suggested that he was one of the few artists capable of comfortably sliding into the weird, nebulous, Auto-Tuned world Keef has constructed over the past year or so. And boy is that world great here. Kanye emotes, Keef shares reflections like “what’s in my house? / 7,000 square feet” and “my bank account I swear it’s no telling,” and, perhaps weirdest of all, producer 12 Hunna’s beat has a Willie Hutch sample snaking underneath it (“Brother’s Gonna Work It Out” by Willie Hutch, the same track that Chance the Rapper samples on “Lost”). It’s weird and weirdly perfect. Check it out below: