Chiefs Open Playoffs with 106-Yard Kickoff Return

Knile Davis and the Kansas City Chiefs got the playoffs started in style. The Texans won the toss and deferred to the second half, so Nick Novak kicked off to start the game. Davis received the kick six yards deep into the end zone, took it out, and was untouched as he rattled off a 106-yard touchdown return. Davis kind of stumbled just as he was approached a mass of special teamers, but caught his footing and was off.

Whenever you see a stumble, or a brief fumble like that, you also often see the coverage team give up a long return because it screws up the timing of the pursuit, like a pitcher throwing a changeup. That seems to be what happened here and now the visiting Chiefs have a quick 7-0 over the host Texans.

Videos by VICE

[ABC]