Chilaquiles Verde Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 tablespoon plus 1 cup|240 ml safflower oil, plus more as needed

1 quart|960 ml salsa verde or another cooked salsa of your choice

12 corn tortillas, each cut into 6 to 8 wedges

¼ cup|60 grams crema ácida or crème fraîche

8 to 12 large eggs

½ cup|60 grams finely minced white onion

½ cup|10 grams cilantro leaves, minced

½ cup|75 grams (⅜-inch|1 cm) cubed feta cheese

1 or 2 avocados, cut in half, pitted, peeled, and cut into about 8 slices

Videos by VICE

Directions

Warm the 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium heat. Pour the salsa into the pan and let it cook at a low simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, thickening slightly. In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, warm the remaining 1 cup|240 ml oil, which should be 2 inches|5 cm deep so you can submerge the tortilla wedges. Line a plate with a brown paper bag. Working in about three batches, drop the tortilla wedges into the saucepan and use a slotted spoon or tongs to turn them over as they fry for 2 to 3 minutes, until golden brown. Transfer the chips to the prepared plate and continue frying the rest. The chips should be very crispy after they cool. Transfer any remaining oil to the frying pan in which you will cook your eggs; you should have about ¼ cup|60 ml oil. Turn off the burner under the skillet and wait for the salsa to stop simmering. Add the crema ácida or crème fraîche to the salsa and stir until it’s well integrated. Drop all of your chips into the pan. Stir them once or twice to coat with the sauce, being gentle and trying to break as few as possible. As soon as they have absorbed most of the sauce, stop stirring. Warm the oil in the frying pan over medium-high heat until it is sizzling. Once the oil is hot, gently crack 2 eggs into the pan at once. The oil may splatter a bit, so be on guard. Using a spoon, baste the whites with hot oil while they’re frying, making sure they cook completely and get crispy on the edges. Fry until the whites are totally set but the yolks are still a little runny. The eggs should cook in about 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggs to a plate and repeat for the remaining eggs. Spread a cup of the saucy chips on each plate. Top each with 2 fried eggs and garnish with a sprinkling of the onion, cilantro, feta, and avocado before serving.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been reprinted with permission of the author from My Mexico City Kitchen: Recipes and Convictions.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.