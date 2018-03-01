Donald Glover Buys 113 Boxes of Cookies from Girl Scout Who Remixed ‘Redbone’

Well, shit. Here’s something nice for a change.

In the middle of February, six-year-old Charity Joy and her father, Seymore Harrison Jr., needed to sell some Girl Scout cookies. Selling Girl Scout cookies is an especially grueling task, and the Duluth, Georgia father-daughter pair decided to attract customers by filming a cookie-themed cover of Childish Gambino’s “Redbone,” which Harrison Jr. posted to Facebook on February 17.

Videos by VICE

Let’s be real—”Girl Scout Cookies Charity Joy Ft. Daddy Mo” slaps harder than the original. Thin Mints, Trefoils, Tagalongs, Samoas? She’s got them all.

Seriously, like… what the hell? This video is unbearably adorable and makes me want to die. It’s amassed nearly 5 million views as of Thursday morning. It certainly helped Joy reach her goal of selling 5,000 cookies, though this came with an assist from the Childish Gambino himself.



Glover joined Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night’s episode of the Late Show to promote Thursday night’s premiere of Atlanta. Colbert probed Glover about whether he’d heard the precious remix of his song. Of course he had!



“I never was like, ‘I’ll make this and then one day a little girl will sell Girl Scouts Cookies to it,’” Glover giggled before stating that he wanted some Girl Scout cookies. It was my man’s lucky freakin’ day—turns out Joy and her father were in the studio. Glover bought 113 Thin Mints on the spot with the justification being that they go great in the fridge.



How lovely—a rare bit of nice news.

