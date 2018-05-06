Childish Gambino Is Properly Back with the New “This Is America” Video

Well, Childish Gambino is back. Moments after hosting and performing as the musical guest on last night’s SNL, Donald Glover officially released one of the two songs he debuted on the show. The studio version of “This Is America” is no less confounding than last night’s live performance. It features ad-libs from (holy shit) Young Thug, 21 Savage, Quavo, Slim Jxmmi of Rae Stremmurd, and BlocBoy JB. It oscillates between exultant gospel bursts and dead-eyed, trap-adjacent verses. It’s not even been 18 months since Glover released Awaken, My Love! He already seems to be in a new space.

The official video, which you can watch at the top of the page, was directed Hiro Murai, who’s been behind videos for Earl Sweatshirt, Bloc Party, and Flying Lotus, as well as a handful of Atlanta episodes. It’s as striking and chaotic as the song itself. Glover dances and smiles and then guns down a gospel choir; he stares right through the camera, spitting about “guns in my area.” There’s a SZA cameo at the end, so try to stay focused.

Watch the video for “This Is America” at the top of the page.

