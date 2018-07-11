Childish Gambino Drops Two New Songs, Summer Officially Begins

Though he’s currently embroiled in a dispute with his former record label, Donald Glover doesn’t seem to be sweating it, as he’s now made his second major release of the year following the mega-success of “This Is America.” The latest Childish Gambino songs are a complete about-face from the drilling, heavy politics of that single, both of them literally containing the word “summer” in the title. This is totally fine.

“Summertime Magic” and “Feels Like Summer” are the kind of easily playlist-able pop singles that streaming services were built for, based on synthesized steel pans and easygoing grooves. They are almost aggressively breezy and somewhat interchangeable with each other, but it’s nice to hear Gambino making simple music that doesn’t have multiple levels of ironic/non-ironic meaning baked-in. It’s also cool to hear him show off his capable singing once again. Both of the songs are available as one project called Summer Pack on streaming services, and you can also listen to them below.

Phil is on Twitter.