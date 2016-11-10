Childish Gambino, Your New Lando Calrissian, Has Finally Dropped New Song Called “Me and Your Mama”

Well, isn’t this welcome! After a sneaky promo campaign that required some Twitter sleuthing to decode, Childish Gambino has unleashed the first taste of his upcoming album Awaken, My Love! via Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show. The song’s called “Me & Your Mama” and it’s not really a rap song, as Gambino/Donald Glover howls like Otis Redding over retro-soul fuzz bass before a lengthy coda caps things off. If this album turns out to be excellent, then Glover can safely say he’s the true winner of this year after Atlanta and landing Lando (heh) . Listen to “Me and Your Mama” below.

Phil is a Noisey staff writer and unrepentant Star Wars stan. He’s on Twitter.

