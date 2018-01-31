Good News Everyone! Childish Gambino’s 2011 ‘EP’ Is Finally Available to Stream

A lot has changed for Donald Glover since he first came to popular attention on Community. When once he was a funny guy on TV, and an opinion-splitting rapper, he’s now a Golden Globe and Emmy award-winner, a Star Wars actor, and a Grammy-winning, Prince-channelling solo artist. And though recently he confirmed plans to retire Childish Gambino eventually, he’s not done having his fun just yet.

He just released his 2011 Childish Gambino release EP onto streaming platforms, which is exciting, isn’t it? If you’ve not heard it before, it’s early Gambino distilled – all punchlines and speed, the tracks wouldn’t have gone amiss on his debut album Camp. And while Awaken! My Love demonstrated a new chapter and a wider scope for what the Gambino project can achieve, EP is still a fun nostalgia trip. Listen to it below:

https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/6L4gtDcKB0RBRpx2DhHrsQ

