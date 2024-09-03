5 Children Arrested for Killing Elderly Dog Walker

An elderly dog walker was beaten to death by a group of five children in the United Kingdom. Three girls and two boys are being held under suspicion of murder after their alleged involvement in the fatal incident.

Three of the children are 12, and the other two are 14 years old, according to a statement from Leicestershire police. The victim was 80 years old. Bhim Sen Kohli, who is from India but has lived in the UK for decades, was walking his dog on Sunday evening around 6:30 PM in Franklin Park, in Braunstone Town, when he was attacked.

The police said the victim was “seriously assaulted by a group of young people” before they fled the area. Kohli died in the hospital the next day, turning the attack into a murder. Detectives are investigating the crime and are hoping to gather more first-hand eyewitness accounts and talk to residents in the area to determine a motive.

The BBC noted that the police force had “prior contact” with Kohli, and the Telegraph reported that he’d previously complained to the police about “anti-social behavior” in the park.

Sky News spoke with those who knew Kohli, with one neighbor and friend referring to the victim as a “very good man, very quiet, very jolly.” That same person called the news “really shocking.”

Sky also reported that Kohli’s daughter is the one who found him, just “seconds” from his home. She said he was able to alert her that his neck was in pain and that he couldn’t move his legs before being transported to the hospital. His daughter told the Leicester Mercury that he had been pushed to the ground and kicked in the neck and in the spine.

Kohli is said to have lived in the area for 40 years before his tragic murder. He leaves behind three children and a wife.