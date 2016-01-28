Hundreds of British Children Evacuated to Football Stadium After Bomb Threats

A series of bomb threats have forced hundreds of children from 14 different schools to be evacuated into the West Bromwich Albion football stadium.

Police in the West Midlands have been investigating the threatening calls, which have been going on for around two weeks and have been linked to various pro-Vladimir Putin websites. Officers believe all the calls are a malicious hoax at present.

One school, Oldbury Academy, was evacuated as recently as 8am this morning, but later reopen at 11am when it was deemed safe by Police.

Colin Mattinson, Detective Inspector for West Midlands Police, said: “At this stage there is nothing to suggest there is any credible threat to any of the schools. A police investigation is on-going to find the person responsible for these calls.”

