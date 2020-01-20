Chilero (Nicaraguan Pickles) Recipe

Serves 4-6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients

6 cups|1420 ml white vinegar

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 jalapeños, thinly sliced

2 large carrots, thinly sliced

1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

½ head cauliflower, diced into small florets

Directions

In a large saucepan, bring the vinegar and sugar to a boil over high. Add the vegetables and remove from the heat. Let sit for 1 hour, then transfer to a jar to store. Keep refrigerated until ready to use.

