Chilero (Nicaraguan Pickles) Recipe

Serves 4-6
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes
Ingredients
6 cups|1420 ml white vinegar
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
2 jalapeños, thinly sliced
2 large carrots, thinly sliced
1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced
½ head cauliflower, diced into small florets
Videos by VICE
Directions
In a large saucepan, bring the vinegar and sugar to a boil over high. Add the vegetables and remove from the heat. Let sit for 1 hour, then transfer to a jar to store. Keep refrigerated until ready to use.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .