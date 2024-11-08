Chile’s Temple of Satan Isn’t What You Think It Is

The Temple of Satan: Satanists and Luciferians of Chile, founded in 2021, just want a little respect. The religious association has gained prominence in the South American nation as other religions have lost their appeal.

Nearly half the population of Chile identifies as Catholic and religious tradition features prominently in everyday life. So, obviously, a religious group who calls themselves the Temple of Satan might raise some eyebrows, except the followers of the Temple of Satan do not, in fact, worship Satan.

Instead, it’s a group of totally normal everyday people with normal everyday jobs who gather together perform rituals praising humankind rather than Gods. They celebrate human achievement and human willpower and individualism, rationality, and personal freedom over any kind of religious deity and its accompanying doctrine.

Really, it’s bros hanging out praising other bros. All the spooky dark robes and Satanic symbols are there for show. They don’t sacrifice animals and are actually strongly against animal abuse. They don’t like to express their opinions unless explicitly asked. They don’t allow anyone in with a criminal record. And in order to even get it in the first place requires a lengthy interview process with a special committee followed by an evaluation with a psychologist to make sure you’re not crazy. According to a spokesperson for the group, “we don’t want people killing in the name of Satan.”

Its use of Satan as a symbol is less a reference to religious dogma and more a symbol of rebellion against traditional religions. All this is coming at a time when multiple sex abuse scandals have rocked the catholic church.

People want the sense of community and togetherness that religion provides, they just don’t want all the bullshit — all the pain, the turning normal people into enemies, the heavy restrictions on what you can and can’t do. The Temple of Satan just wants to be accepted as a legit religious affiliation without all the demonization and stigma.