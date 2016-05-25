VICE
Chili-Citrus Deep-Fried Soft Shell Crabs Recipe

By

Makes 12 crabs
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 5 hours

Ingredients

for the marinade:
½ cup|125 ml chili garlic sauce
2 limes, juiced
2 tablespoons yuzu juice
¼ cup|60 ml mirin (sweet rice wine)
1 bunch cilantro, minced
1 dozen jumbo soft shell crabs

for frying:
cornstarch, for frying
vegetable oil, for frying

Directions

  1. Combine chili sauce, lime juice, yuzu juice (if using), mirin, and cilantro for a marinade.
  2. Gut and rinse crabs, then marinate for at least four hours.
  3. After marinating, drain crabs and toss in cornstarch to coat them. Deep fry at 325° F until golden and crispy, or shallow fry on the stove in an inch of hot oil.
  4. Season and enjoy.

From Chef’s Night Out: Ramen Tatsu-Ya

