Chill Out with Cucumber and Green Tomato Gazpacho

Photo by Farideh Sadeghin

If you’re planning on attending a barbecue this Labor Day, you’ll probably be suffering through heat that’s somewhere between uncomfortably steamy and hellishly fiery, depending where you’re celebrating the three-day weekend. The dog days of summer may be coming to a close, but the heat index doesn’t seem to be going anywhere quite yet (take that, Ted Cruz).

So how do you become a hero to the overheated guests at your holiday party? With soup, obviously.

This chilled green gazpacho is the brainchild of Greg Baxtrom, chef and owner of Olmsted, a Brooklyn restaurant that sources its produce straight from its backyard garden. Basically, the man knows what his way around a bowl of veggies.

RECIPE: Green Gazpacho

The gazpacho gets its color from green tomatoes, cucumbers, and gherkins, and a big punch of freshness from the healthy dose of sungold tomatoes, turnips, garlic, shallots, and lemon. It’ll cool you down, it’s pretty to look at, and it’ll make you feel like you’re doing some good for your body in between bites of overcooked cheeseburgers and underwhelming hot dogs. Basically, green soup is the new green juice.