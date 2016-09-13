Chillax in Bi-coastal R&B Band adhoc’s Smooth “Paradise Loft”

Mysterious R&B act adhoc is a band, but they don’t really sound like the common idea of a band. For one, they’re apparently based in both Toronto and Manchester. That’s two different sides of the Atlantic! Secondly, what little music they have is a velvety sort of electronic soul that’s been populating Soundcloud. The group’s new song “Paradise Loft” is no different, a lazy sail through brightly-coloured synth chords and nimble rap verses. However, the sweetly sung refrain of “fell in love with the devil” adds a sinister edge to the song’s escapism, proving there’s more to this group’s smoothness than meets the eye.

“‘Paradise Loft’” is a celebration of monotheistic guilt,” explains the group. “Whether sexual or substance-related, adhoc collectively gets into their fair share of collective shit. Let’s stop running from our demons for a moment, take a seat at the table of shadows, and smoke a joint with the devil. Although as it turns outs, the devil is more of a pipe guy actually.”​ Listen to “Paradise Loft” below.



​Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.​​

