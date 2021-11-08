Chinese Team’s Esports Win Triggers Frenzied, Nationwide Celebrations

An esports team’s win ignited nationwide celebrations in China this weekend, as overjoyed fans showcased their passion in rarely seen public celebrations, even amid tightening government controls over video game use.

The Shanghai-based Edward Gaming, or EDG, defeated South Korea’s DWG Kia to win the 2021 League of Legends World Championship in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik on Nov. 6. EDG became the third Chinese team to win the title since the tournament started in 2011.

EDG—owned by Zhu Yihang, the son of property tycoon Zhu Mengyi—won $489,500 in prize money. Many esports clubs in China are owned by business scions and tech giants.

The victory came at a time when China’s esports industry is facing an uncertain future as the government tightens regulations. In August, Beijing ordered companies to restrict under 18s to one hour of gaming on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays, citing parents’ complaints that online game addiction is hurting their children’s physical and mental health.

With most professional players starting at a young age, the policy has raised concern over how it may impact aspiring esports stars and training programs. Some esports tournaments have recently raised the minimum age for contestants from 16 or 17, to 18 years old.

But mass celebrations prompted by EDG’s win this weekend demonstrate that, despite concern among older generations and government officials, the rapid rise of esports in China continues unabated.

Crowds of people gathered to watch the #Worlds2021

Championship Competition in Guanggu street in Wuhan city in Hubei province on Nov 6~

EDG from China wins the game~

Congratulations to EDG pic.twitter.com/Y9Qfcy8H6X — ZhengguanMedia (@ZhengguanNews) November 6, 2021

Saturday’s finale went past midnight in China, with many fans celebrating the victory overnight as hashtags related to EDG topped the trending list on microblogging site Weibo. Some university students chanted “EDG, go!” from their dorm buildings, and others went out for celebratory runs on campus playgrounds, according to Chinese media reports.

Videos on Weibo also showed large crowds of excited students, some waving EDG team flags, marching on college campuses. At a college in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, students attempted to raise an EDG flag on a pole before they were stopped by school staff.

But the fanfare also triggered criticism. Some female internet users said the late-night chanting was an example of toxic masculinity, while others questioned why the acts were tolerated when female-led fandoms are facing crackdowns. EDG called for calm in a Weibo post at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Local authorities warned against public nudity following rumors of fans running around naked.

The Chinese government has maintained an ambivalent attitude towards esports, expressing concern about its potential for gaming addiction, while also recognizing a need to cultivate talent for the billion-dollar industry.

In a September article, the state-run Xinhua news agency said those gifted in esports should finish their studies before becoming professional players, so both Chinese children and the esports industry would have “a splendid future.”

The EDG win prompted rare positive coverage of esports by official media. Riding high on national pride, Xinhua, state broadcaster CCTV and the Communist Youth League’s Shanghai chapter also congratulated the team on Weibo during Sunday’s mass celebration.

Esports will debut as an official medal event at the 2022 Asian Games hosted by China’s Hangzhou city, featuring eight games including League of Legends, Dota 2 and PUBG Mobile.

