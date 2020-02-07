China Is Erasing Tributes to Coronavirus Whistleblower Doctor Li Wenliang

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

The Chinese government has attempted to eradicate an unprecedented outpouring of grief and anger following the death of Li Wenliang, the doctor who tried to warn the world about the growing threat from the coronavirus outbreak.

In the hours after Li’s death from coronavirus was confirmed Thursday, Chinese citizens staged a rare collective protest online criticizing the government and officials for failing the doctor by silencing him and ignoring the threat posed by the coronavirus, which has now killed at least 637 people in China and infected at least 31,000 more.

Mentions of Li’s death flooded WeChat and Weibo, two of China’s most popular social media sites. Messages of grief quickly gave way to anger, with the hashtags “Wuhan government owes Dr. Li Wenliang an apology” and “We want the freedom of speech” quickly trending on Weibo.

https://twitter.com/S_Rabinovitch/status/1225603620718071808

As well as directly referencing Li’s death, online critics quoted the song “Do You Hear the People Sing,” referenced Article 35 of China’s constitution that provides for freedom of speech, and shared sections of the poem “For Whom the Bell Tolls.”

https://twitter.com/niubi/status/1225454973414187008

https://twitter.com/yiting_duan/status/1225503606176124929

“This is not the death of a whistleblower. This is the death of a hero,” said one comment on Weibo.

为刚刚离世的 #李文亮 医生画像，谢谢此生你大声说话！

Portrait for #LiWenliang, the whistle blower doc who post about the #coronavirus #outbreak in China， just passed away due to the virus.



RIP doc，you are a hero！



Read about him herehttps://t.co/sCYzzcoxLp pic.twitter.com/dMY7mHGpat — 巴丢草 Bad ї ucao (@badiucao) February 6, 2020

But within hours, the government had wiped clean much of the anger and critical voices, part of its widespread campaign to silence any voices critical of the government’s response to the virus outbreak, particularly its delayed reaction to initial reports coming out of Wuhan in December.

The hashtag # I want freedom of speech # on Weibo is now gone. It had drawn 1.8 million views as of 5 a.m.



Even the phrase itself has been censored.



Not allowed to speak.

Not allowed to die.

Now allowed to be angry.

Not allowed to desire.



Are we allowed to at least remember? pic.twitter.com/bSQtpBKSOU — Nectar Gan (@Nectar_Gan) February 7, 2020

The government issued censorship instructions to the media in the wake of Li’s death, warning them that “it is strictly forbidden for reports to use contributions from self-media, and sites may not use pop-up alerts, comment, or sensationalize.”

It added that outlets should “not set up special topic sections, gradually withdraw the topic from Hot Search lists, and strictly manage harmful information,” according to a leaked copy of the alert seen by China Digital Times, a California-based group that monitors China’s online space.

https://twitter.com/S_Rabinovitch/status/1225691162620526592

The government even tried to control the news of Li’s death, likely knowing the anger and outrage it would cause.

Several state-run media outlets, including the People’s Daily and the Global Times, broke the news of Li’s death at around 10:30 p.m. local time, news that was quickly picked up by international media.

This is bizarre. I don’t know what’s going on, but it looks like China’s official media announced Li Wenliang’s death, freaked out over the ensuing outpouring of grief and anger on social media, and then decided it would perhaps be best if he didn’t die. — David Paulk (@davidpaulk) February 6, 2020

However, according to screenshots posted on Weibo, the government quickly issued a “reporting instruction” to journalists to play down Li’s death. State-run media quickly deleted their stories and claimed Li was still alive but in a critical condition.

The whistleblower doctor from Wuhan whom Chinese authorities reprimanded for trying to warn about the emerging coronavirus threat has reportedly died from the disease. https://t.co/GSjoSWlHZp pic.twitter.com/pHUCbbi7k6 — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) February 6, 2020

Li died from coronavirus a month after he tried to warn family and friends in a private WeChat message about a growing threat he had seen at Wuhan Central Hospital, where he worked as an ophthalmologist.

A photo from Caixin reporter Ding Gang of Wuhan doctors paying respects to Li Wenliang.



100% of my WeChat feed, from dissident lawyers to Huawei employees, is raging over Li’s death. Haven’t seen China unified like this since the Wenzhou train crash. pic.twitter.com/lJQE1XMJBQ — Josh Chin (@joshchin) February 7, 2020

After his warning was shared online and went viral, Li was silenced by Chinese authorities and warned that if he spoke up again there would be serious consequences.

Li went back to work and a week later unknowingly treated a patient with coronavirus. He fell ill days later and was admitted to the intensive care ward.

The silencing of Li is part of a wider effort by Beijing to censor any negative comments about the coronavirus outbreak. Now, some in Wuhan are worried that another critical voice may have been silenced.

Former human rights lawyer Chen Qiushi, who became famous for his citizen journalism during the Hong Kong protests last year, has been posting videos from Wuhan detailing what life is really like in the city that is under lockdown.

Chen’s reporting has shown how taxi drivers in Wuhan knew about the outbreak as early as mid-December, and how medical staff at Wuhan’s hospitals had become infected with coronavirus, despite government claims to the contrary.

Chen’s WeChat account was suspended shortly after he arrived in Wuhan on Jan. 24, and other users were told that sharing Chen’s videos, which included trips to local hospitals and interviews with citizens angry at the government’s slow response, would result in them being banned too.

Chinese citizen journalist Chen Qiushi has been missing since 7:00 PM last night. He traveled to Wuhan to report on the coronavirus outbreak. His family and friends are deeply worried. Please help to spread the news and support him.@BBCBreaking@cnnbrk@FoxNews@TIME@nytimes https://t.co/0mf9sada5A — 陈秋实 Chen Qiushi (@chenqiushi404) February 7, 2020

But now friends say he has not been seen or heard from since 7 p.m. local time on Thursday when he was due to visit one of the temporary hospitals established in Wuhan. His mother posted a video on Twitter calling for help locating her son.

Cover: People pay condolence in front of flowers lying near a photo of the late Dr. Li Wenliang at a hospital in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Chinatopix via AP)