Star Livestreamer Ordered to Pay $210 Million for Tax Evasion

China’s livestreaming queen has been ordered to pay $210 million in evaded taxes and penalties as the government tightens control of the lucrative ecommerce business.

Huang Wei, better known by her screen name Viya, sells everything from snacks to cosmetics to cars and even a rocket launch during her nightly livestreaming show on the shopping platform Taobao.

Videos by VICE

The 36-year-old, who started out as a clothing retailer, has turned out to be one of the most influential players in China’s booming livestreaming shopping industry, raking in millions of dollars in revenues every day.

A minutes-long slot in her show, in which she passionately talks viewers into placing orders on their mobile phones, is almost guaranteed to boost sales. Thanks to the business, her family had an estimated net worth of 9 billion Chinese yuan ($1.4 billion), according to financial outlet New Fortune.

But the star livestreamer is now facing the biggest crisis in her career, amid Beijing’s crackdown on the once-freewheeling internet industry.

On Monday, the tax authority in the city of Hangzhou, where she is based, accused the host of dodging more than $100 million in taxes in 2019 and 2020 by hiding her personal income and making falsified reports about her business. She would need to pay a total of 1.34 billion Chinese yuan ($210 million) in taxes and penalties, according to official statements.

In an apology posted on the microblogging site Weibo, Viya said she accepted the punishments and would bear all consequences caused by her mistakes.

It’s unclear if her business would be allowed to continue. Taobao suspended her livestreaming channel following the announcement.

Another popular livestreamer Zhu Chenhui, or Cherie, was banned by all major social platforms in China after she was ordered to pay about $10 million in evaded taxes and penalties in November.

Pop stars, such as Fang Bingbing, have also been shunned by the state-controlled entertainment industry after they were accused of tax evasion.

Follow Viola Zhou on Twitter.