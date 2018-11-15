China’s booming billionaire population has developed a penchant for personal bodyguards, who often serve as status symbols as well as muscle. Female guards, valued for their covert presence, precision, and elegance, are in particularly high demand at the moment.
VICE China visited Beijing’s Yun Hai bodyguard training school to see how this fierce fighting force is trained.
Meet China’s Elite Female Bodyguards
