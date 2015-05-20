China’s Skateboarding Revolution

Skateboarding on the streets in the U.S. is tough. Cops bust you, people yell at you for being on their property and old guys certainly aren’t pumped to see you skate. In China, it’s different. For over a decade now, pro skaters have been traveling across the globe to visit China for its lax attitude on skateboarding and it’s ever-expanding array of new skate spots. With this influx of pros from the West comes a burgeoning skate culture among Chinese youth. We travelled to Shenzhen, a staple in the international skate scene, to explore China’s role in the present and future of skating.