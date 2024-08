In 1987, then-commissioner David Stern cut a deal with China Central Television to broadcast NBA games in China. What followed was the growth of a passionate basketball fanbase spearheaded by Yao Ming’s success in the NBA. But this country’s basketball culture is more than just Yao—from Emmanuel Mudiay’s lone season in the CBA to a new, up-and-comer’s success in the league, this episode of THE WAY WE BALL takes a look at the future of this country’s basketball scene.