This Guy Had About a Dozen Cockroaches Living in His Ear

The casual earache is annoying for everyone, but it eventually goes away most of the time.

That was not the case for this 24-year-old man in China’s Guangdong province, who found out that the pain he felt was caused by a family of cockroaches living inside his ear canal.

The man, identified as Mr. Lv, visited Sanhe Hospital in Guangdong in October, after feeling an intense pain in his right year, the New York Post reported.

“He said his ear hurt a lot, like something was scratching or crawling inside,” Dr. Zhong Yijin said.

Lv told doctors that his family used lights to look inside his ear, and found what looked like a bug. Doctors confirmed their suspicion.

Zhong said that there were about a dozen German cockroaches inside Lv’s ear — a mother and a set of baby roaches.

“They were already running around when they were found,” said Zhong.

The cockroaches were extracted using tweezers, leaving little damage to Lv’s ear.

Dr. Jiang Tengxiang, Sanhe Hospital’s deputy head of ENT, told local media that Lv had a habit of leaving snacks near his bed while he slept, which likely attracted the cockroaches.

