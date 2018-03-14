Chinese Man Discovers Himself in the Background of Wife’s Teenage Photo

In compelling evidence that soulmates are real, a Chinese husband and wife have discovered that they unknowingly appeared in the same photograph almost 20 years ago, a decade before they were to meet. And by the way, 1.379 billion people live in China.

As reported by Channel NewsAsia, the Chengdu-based couple were going through old photos earlier this month when the husband recognised himself standing in the corner of his wife’s tourist snap at May Fourth Square in Qingdao. The photograph was taken back in July 2000, and the duo would eventually meet and fall in love in 2011.

“When I saw the photo, I was taken by surprise and I got goosebumps all over my body … that was my pose for taking photos. I also took a photo, it was the same posture [as captured in my wife’s photo], just from a different angle,” the husband, Mr Ye, told a local news outlet.

Ye was visiting May Fourth Square after his mother fell sick at the last minute and he was able to take her place in a tour group. His wife, Xue, was visiting the site with her own mother.

The couple, who have subsequently gone viral on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, now plan to return and take a new photograph of themselves with their children at the same spot they crossed paths.

“It seems that Qingdao is certainly one of the most special cities [for us]. When the children are older, we will go to Qingdao again and the family will take a photo again,” Mr Ye said.