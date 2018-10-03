Chinese movie star Fan Bingbing reappears after sudden disappearance in July

China’s most famous movie star has reemerged on social media after a months-long disappearance.

As long suspected, Fan Bingbing has apparently been detained by Chinese authorities over tax evasion, and she says she’ll now pay a $129 million fine. The 37-year-old internationally known actress posted a long apology Wednesday on her Weibo account in which she admitted wrongdoing and praised the Chinese Communist Party and state, saying “without the good policies of the party and the state,” she would be nothing.

“I’ve been suffering unprecedented pain recently,” Fan posted on her Weibo account, which has 63 million followers. “I’m so ashamed of what I’ve done. Here, I sincerely apologize to everyone.

“I completely accept all the penalty decisions made according to law, after the investigation done by tax authorities. I will follow the order, try my best to overcome difficulties, raise fund, pay taxes and fines.”

It’s the first public statement from Fan since early July, when she disappeared without a trace from public life and social media. Chinese authorities reportedly detained Fan after Chinese media leaked her “yin-yang contracts,” which showed that the actress had two contracts for the same work: one for tax purposes, and one to avoid taxes. The first (showing Fan was paid $1.5 million for four days’ work) was reported to the government; a second showed she was actually paid $7.5 million.

Fan’s agent has also been detained by police for investigation, according to reports. Her office in China is currently abandoned.

Fan has topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid celebrities in China for four consecutive years and is known to American audiences for her appearance in the X-Men film franchise.

Cover: Fan Bingbing attends the premiere of “Ash Is the Purest White” during the 71st Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on 11 May 2018. | usage worldwide Photo by: Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images