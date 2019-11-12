A Chinese Mum Had a Heart Attack After Trying to Teach Her Son Maths

Whether you’re the student who doesn’t get the maths problem, or the “teacher” trying to explain it repeatedly, homework can get frustrating.

That was the case for this mother in Hubei, China, who suffered a heart attack on November 1 while helping her son with his primary school assignment, Sin Chew Daily reported.

The 36-year-old mother, surnamed Wang, got tired of explaining the same maths problem over and over again.

“I explained it to him many times, but he still couldn’t get it. I was so angry that I could explode. Suddenly, my heart was palpitating and I couldn’t breathe properly,” Wang said.

In a video by Sin Chew Daily, the woman can be seen in the hospital.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e97hGZldRPc&feature=emb_logo

Wang called her husband after the heart attack, who then took her to the hospital. Yang Xiaoxue, a doctor at Xinhua Hospital, said that if Wang had come in any later, she could have suffered from a heart failure.

Difficult homework may have been the direct cause this time, but the doctor noted that an unhealthy diet and stress could have contributed to the heart attack, too.

The mother told reporters that she helps her son with his homework every day and that she gets frustrated with him often, but never thought it could lead to a serious health problem.

