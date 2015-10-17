Chinese Player Knocks Out Teammate with Bicycle Kicks to the Face

This was a pretty scary scene in the Chinese Super League today in a game between Shanghai Shenhua and Changchun Yatai. While battling for possession, Shenhua defender Li Jianbin tried to clear a ball with a bicycle kick after turning around from a missed header. Unfortunately, he did not see his teammate Xiong Fei also going for the ball and wound up kicking him squarely in the chin.

Fei immediately exhibited the fencing response, a common response to a concussion, as both of his arms shot out straight and went rigid. He appeared to regain consciousness while medics attended to him on the field and was eventually stretchered off. After the game, the team tweeted a a picture of him looking in considerably better shape.

Xiong Fei is fine from the injury today. Let’s go to the final and win a trophy!! pic.twitter.com/JPaVRdeclm

