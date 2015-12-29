Chinese President Xi Jinping Is Featured on a New Communist Party Rap Track

Economic development, streamlining bureaucracy, improving infrastructure — they’re all topics tailor made for rap.

At least, that’s what the Chinese Communist Party appears to believe. It released a song and video over the weekend entitled “The Reform Group is Two Years Old” to mark the second birthday of the Central Leading Group for Comprehensively Deepening Reforms, a powerful committee headed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“The reform group is two years old, it has done quite a lot / Flies, tigers, big foxes, CATCH CATCH CATCH CATCH!” The song goes, according to a translation by the South China Morning Post. “To rule the party strictly we must harden our bodies, the judicial reform must be victorious.”

Xi is featured in the song in the form of sporadic soundbites taken from speeches he has given. What he says ranges from the pragmatic to somewhat obtuse.

“All corruption must be punished. Every corrupt official must be prosecuted,” Xi says at one point.

“An arrow will never return once it’s shot by a bow,” he also declares.

The song touts the achievements of the group’s reform agenda, including its anti-graft campaign, market-driven growth program, streamlined administration processes, “founding of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank,” and “accelerating [of] the building of infrastructure.”

The tune also mentions the group’s role in changing the household registration system earlier this month. The changes to the system known as will allow some 13 million unregistered people who are orphans, homeless, or born in violation of the country’s now-reversed one-child policy to access various social services like healthcare, and to enroll in schools and colleges, travel, and marry.

This is not the first time the Chinese government has used propaganda songs and music videos to reach people online. Last February, Xi called for more “innovating and improving propaganda online” at the first meeting of the Central Leading Group of Internet Security and Informatization, which is tasked with leading China’s cyber security strategy.

Beijing released another animated propaganda clip in October to mark China’s 13th five-year plan, or shi san wu, which sets the agenda for social and economic policy. The upbeat tune, recorded in English and intended for a Western audience, features some dubious rhymes.

“If you wanna know what China’s gonna do, best pay attention to the shi san wu, the shi san wu, the shi san wu,” the song proclaims. Answering the song’s own question of who makes the plans, a singer explains “doctors, bankers, and farmers too, and even engineers who deal with poo.”

