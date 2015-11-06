Chinese Soccer Announcer Falls Asleep Mid-Game, Gets Fired

Awkward: Chinese soccer commentator dozes off and snores in live match between @realmadrid and @PSGindonesia Wed. pic.twitter.com/wDsFarP5oG

— People’s Daily,China (@PDChina) November 5, 2015

There’s falling asleep on the job and then there’s, well, falling asleep on the job. This poor guy was slated to comment on a Champions League match between Real Madrid and PSG that started in the wee hours of the Chinese morning, at 3:45 AM. Imagine staying up that late and then having to talk for two more hours—torture.

Dong Lu, a veteran sportscaster for LeTV, was less than perky with about 20 minutes left in the game, when he started dozing off, snoring for all of China to hear. LeTV, one of the largest online video companies in the country with 250 million page views a day, did not take the incident lightly. In fact, they fired the man.

Videos by VICE

I know that it’s his job, and perhaps the snoring was a bit unprofessional. But after Real Madrid scored their opener in the first 20 minutes, the rest of the match was kind of a snoozer. Can’t blame the guy for just getting a bit sleepy.