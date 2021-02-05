Chinese Steamed Egg Custard Recipe

Serves 4
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
4 large eggs
1 ⅓ cup|333 ml dashi or stock
4 teaspoons mirin
4 teaspoons soy sauce
Sichuan chili crisp, to taste
2 scallions, thinly sliced
Directions
- In a large bowl, vigorously whisk together the eggs, then add the dashi or stock, the mirin, and soy sauce. Whisk well, then strain through a fine-mesh sieve.
- Bring a large saucepan filled with 1-inch of water and fitted with a steamer basket to a simmer. Pour the strained egg mixture into 4 (8-ounce) ramekins and cover with plastic wrap. Place the bowls in the steamer basket, cover, and steam gently until the eggs have set, 8 to 10 minutes.
- Remove the custards from the saucepan and keep wrapped until ready to serve (steamed eggs will keep warm for 10 to 20 minutes). Serve drizzled with chili crisp and garnish with the scallions.
