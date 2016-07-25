Chino Amobi Announces Full Length Album on UNO NYC, Shares Snippet of New Track



Virginia producer and NON WORLDWIDE co-founder, Chino Amobi, has announced his forthcoming as-yet-untitled album on independent experimental institution UNO NYC. The record will be the first full length under his own name, following a number of records in that format released as Diamond Black Hearted Boy between 2010 and 2014.

Amobi shared the news via SoundCloud yesterday in a message accompanying a snippet of a new song called “BLOOD OF THE COVENANT.” The track sees the producer suturing together an EBM-styled beat with weightless bursts of quicksilver noise, and also gradually interpolating ambulance and police sirens.

As ever, the NON camp is keeping itself very busy. Last week, Amobi shared a mix for THUMP Brazil featuring an unreleased track called “NEED FOR SPEED,” and Saturday the label announced NON WORLDWIDE COMPILATION VOLUME II with a new single “SURRENDER” from Argentinian producer MORO.

