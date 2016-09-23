Chippy Nonstop Teams Up with Waspy for Bollywood Banger “Bubble Up”

While she’s been busy this year co-organizing Intersessions, a workshop series teaching womyn and LGBTQ individuals how to DJ, Chippy Nonstop‘s also found the time to put out music, including one-off collaborations with up-and-coming acts like Bedroomer‘s Internet Daughter and Nightwave.

Today THUMP premieres her latest single “Bubble Up,” a fizzy club banger that channels reggaeton and Bollywood hits, with the Dubai-born, Toronto-based artist singing in both English and Hindi. Produced by Vancouver’s Waspy and co-produced by Nonstop, the track’s slinking beats hit hard with gloppy basslines, making it the perfect song to soundtrack a full-blown Bollywood chase scene.

Videos by VICE

Listen to the track below.

Max Mohenu is on Twitter.