Chiron Is Entering Taurus, and These 4 Zodiac Signs Could Experience Major Healing

If you’re into astrology, you likely know that Chiron will soon be entering Taurus, marking a period of comfort and healing.

According to Rachel Ruth Tate, professional astrologer and Host of the Astrology Table Podcast at Rogue Media, “Chiron is entering the zodiac sign of Taurus on June 19th, and its ingress marks a whole new healing era.”

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Here’s what you should know about this transit—and the signs experiencing the most healing.

What Does Chiron in Taurus Mean?

In astrology, Chiron represents your wounds and insecurities. Or, in other words, our shadows.

“The centaur planet reminds us that we are all made to repair, and we become experts on mending the breaks we ourselves have experienced,” Tate explains. “Our wisdom comes from the loss of our innocence, inevitably. Healing happens when and where we have been hurt—physically, emotionally, spiritually, and otherwise.”

With Chiron entering the grounded earth sign of Taurus, you can expect some intense healing.

“Chiron will be in Taurus from June 19th to September 17th of this year, and then again from 2027-2034,” Tate says. “This transit is calling us to repair our relationship with value. We will be asked to heal any wounds around self-worth and feelings of lack. What would you do tomorrow if you were infinitely resourced? Let yourself dig deep into the fertile ground beneath the wilderness of your discomfort.”

According to Tate, this transit will bring all the comfort needed to assist your healing journey.

“Focus on fulfillment, purpose, and embodying priorities,” she recommends. “Chiron in Taurus reminds us that money, fiat currency, is not an end in and of itself, but a means of exchange. All of us as a collective will be loving on the parts of ourselves that believe we cannot or will not have or be enough.”

4 Signs Most Impacted by Chiron in Taurus

While everyone will feel the supportive influence of this transit, the fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius) will be most positively impacted by Chiron in Taurus, experiencing deep healing and expansion.

1. Taurus

Taurus is the most obviously and deeply impacted zodiac sign of this transit. With Chiron in Taurus, this earth sign can expect intense psychological healing and breakthroughs. But don’t worry: this energy will be comforting—like a weight finally lifted off your shoulders. Expect to release the desire or need to prove your worth.

2. Leo

Leo is another fixed sign that will heal with this transit’s help. Specifically, Leo might redefine their sense of worth, turning inward rather than focusing on external sources of validation such as money, status, or reputation.

3. Scorpio

Sensitive and passionate Scorpio will feel the impact of Chiron in Taurus like a breath of fresh air. This water sign might finally find emotional security, especially within their intimate relationships. Expect deep healing of relational wounds, whether it’s through friendships, romantic connections, or family relationships.

4. Aquarius

The final fixed sign of Aquarius might crave more stability during this transit. This might be new for such a highly independent sign, which often craves freedom over connection. Expect healing for your sense of self-worth and belonging. You might finally let yourself express your needs and let people show up for you.