Chloë Grace Moretz Is the Ultimate Aquarius

Broadly got the chance to play Stars Align with Chloë Grace Moretz, star of the new thriller Greta, out in theaters now. Moretz plays a young woman named Frances, who gets caught in a devious and dangerous scheme set by an eccentric French piano player named—you guessed it: Greta (Isabelle Huppert).

In this installment of “Stars Align,” Moretz reveals that she loves astrology so much that she even considers the zodiac signs of every character she plays. Watch her play a round of astrology bingo to find out just how much of an Aquarius she really is!

Videos by VICE

What’s in the stars for you in March? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.