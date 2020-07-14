Chocolate and Almond Cookies Recipe

Makes 18
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
8 ounces|235 grams 70% dark chocolate, roughly chopped
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
¼ cup|36 grams almond flour
2 tablespoons|15 grams all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon cream of tartar
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
⅛ teaspoon baking soda
2 large eggs
10 tablespoons|160 grams granulated sugar
flaky sea salt
Directions
- Heat the oven to 350°F. Line 2 sheet trays with parchment paper.
- Fill a small saucepan with 2-inches water. Nest a heatproof bowl over the top and add the chocolate and the butter. Place over medium-low heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until melted. Keep warm.
- Mix the flours, cream of tartar, kosher salt, and baking soda together in a small bowl.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whip the sugar and eggs on high speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.
- Slowly whisk half of the eggs into the chocolate, until combined, then add the rest. Fold in the flour mixture. Stop once it all comes together.
- Scoop about 1 ½ tablespoons worth of batter onto the prepared sheet trays, leaving about ½-inch in between each. Sprinkle with the flaky salt and bake until puffed, 8 to 9 minutes. Cool completely before serving.
