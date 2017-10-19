Chocolate and Hazelnut Meringues Recipe

Makes about 75
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
2 cups|400 grams granulated sugar
7 large egg whites
¾ cup|115 grams bittersweet chocolate, roughly chopped
¾ cup|115 grams chocolate cookie crumbs
¾ cup|115 grams toasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped
Directions
- Heat the oven to 350°F. In a clean, dry bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, combine the sugar and egg whites.
- Fill a medium saucepan with 2 inches of water over medium. Place the bowl of the stand mixer on top of the saucepan and whisk the sugar and egg whites, stirring constantly, until you cannot feel the granules of sugar between your fingers, about 4 minutes. Transfer the bowl back to the stand mixer and beat the mixture on high until stiff and glossy, about 10 minutes.
- Fold in the chocolate, cookie crumbs, and hazelnuts using a rubber spatula.
- Using a tablespoon measure, drop the batter onto a couple of parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Bake the meringues for 9 minutes, then rotate the baking sheets and bake for an additional 9 minutes more. The meringues will be fluffy, full of cracks, and spring back lightly when touched.
