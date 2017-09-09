Chocolate Buckwheat Pancakes with Berry Coulis Recipe

Servings: 10

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

for the pancakes:

1 cup buckwheat flour

⅔ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon baking soda

pinch of kosher salt

1 ¼ cup|296 ml whole milk

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided, 3 tablespoons melted

1 ½ tablespoons honey

1 large egg (yolk and white separated)

½ cup bittersweet chocolate

whipped cream, to serve

fresh berries, to serve

for the berry coulis:

1 quart strawberries

1 quart raspberries, sprinkled with sea salt

¼ cup|60 ml honey

1 lemon, zested, plus the juice of ½

Directions

For the pancakes, mix the buckwheat flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt together in a large mixing bowl. In a separate bowl add the milk, 3 tablespoons melted butter, honey, and egg yolk together. Combine wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir. Whip the reserved egg whites until fluffy and fold into the batter. Chop chocolate and add it right into the batter. Fold in. Melt the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium. As soon as the butter begins to foam, pour a small amount of batter (approximately ¼ cup) into the pan and tip to spread out or spread with a spoon. When bubbles appear on surface, flip and cook the other side. For the berry coulis, add strawberries, raspberries, honey, lemon zest, and juice to a medium saucepan over medium. Cook the sauce until fruit is broken down and remove from heat. To assemble, layer pancakes on a large platter, top with coulis, freshly whipped cream, and fresh berries. Feel free to add more shaved chocolate to the top for decoration!

