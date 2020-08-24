Chocolate Chocolate Chip Zucchini Scones Recipe

Makes 8
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
2 cups|300 grams all-purpose flour
½ cup|130 grams granulated sugar
¼ cup|27 grams cocoa powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon kosher salt
8 tablespoons|115 grams cold unsalted butter, cubed
10 tablespoons|155 ml buttermilk
1 small zucchini (about 5 ounces|150 grams), grated and squeezed
½ cup|100 grams mini semisweet chocolate chips
1 teaspoon Demerara sugar
Directions
- Heat the oven to 400°F. In a large bowl, mix together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt. Using your fingers or a pastry cutter, mix the butter into the dry ingredients until pea-sized crumbles form. Add in 8 tablespoons|125 ml of the buttermilk and the zucchini and combine until just mixed, then add in the chocolate chips.
- Pat into an 8-inch circle, about 1-inch thick. Refrigerate for 1 hour, then cut into 8 wedges. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, leaving about 2-inches between each scone.
- Brush with the remaining buttermilk and sprinkle with the Demerara sugar. Bake until golden and set, 12 to 14 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly, then serve.
