Chocolate Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip Cookies Recipe

Makes 15
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
8 ounces|225 grams bittersweet chocolate, roughly chopped
8 ounces|225 grams semisweet chocolate, roughly chopped
16 tablespoons|226 grams unsalted butter
2 cups|275 grams all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 large eggs
1 cup|225 grams granulated sugar
½ cup|100 grams light brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 ½ cups|250 grams peanut butter chips
¾ cups|130 grams semisweet chocolate chips
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Place half of the chocolate and the butter in a heatproof bowl. Fill a medium saucepan with 2-inches water over medium. Place the bowl of chocolate over the saucepan and heat until the chocolate and butter have melted.
- Meanwhile, mix the flour, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl and set aside.
- Beat the eggs in a large mixing bowl until fluffy. Add the sugars and continue beating until light and fluffy and the eggs have tripled in volume, about 6 minutes. Beat in the chocolate mixture and vanilla until combined, then stir in the dry ingredients. Mix until incorporated, then stir in the remaining roughly chopped chocolate, the peanut butter chips, and the chocolate chips.
- Heat the oven to 375°F. Line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper. Roll into about 15 equal-sized balls and transfer to the prepared baking sheets. Bake until the cookies are lightly set, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool slightly before transferring to a cooling rack to cool a liiiiitle bit more, then eat the shit out of them.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .