Chocolate Lava Cakes Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

8 tablespoons|1 stick unsalted butter, plus more for greasing

4 ounces|113 grams semi sweet chocolate, finely chopped

1 ¼ cups confectioners’ sugar

3 large egg yolks

2 whole large eggs

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions

Heat oven to 425°F. Grease 4 (6-ounce) ramekins with butter. Fill about 2-inches water in a medium saucepan and place over medium heat. Place a heatproof bowl over the top and add the butter and chocolate. Cook, stirring, until the chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth. Add the sugar and stir to combine. Mix the eggs and yolks in a bowl, and add to the chocolate mixture. Stir in the flour and vanilla until well combined. Divide among prepared ramekins and place the ramekins on a baking sheet. Bake until the sides are firm and the center is still soft, about 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and let stand for 3 minutes. Run a small knife around the edge of the cake and invert onto a plate.

