Chocolate Lava Cakes Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
8 tablespoons|1 stick unsalted butter, plus more for greasing
4 ounces|113 grams semi sweet chocolate, finely chopped
1 ¼ cups confectioners’ sugar
3 large egg yolks
2 whole large eggs
½ cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Directions
- Heat oven to 425°F. Grease 4 (6-ounce) ramekins with butter.
- Fill about 2-inches water in a medium saucepan and place over medium heat. Place a heatproof bowl over the top and add the butter and chocolate. Cook, stirring, until the chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth. Add the sugar and stir to combine.
- Mix the eggs and yolks in a bowl, and add to the chocolate mixture. Stir in the flour and vanilla until well combined. Divide among prepared ramekins and place the ramekins on a baking sheet. Bake until the sides are firm and the center is still soft, about 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and let stand for 3 minutes. Run a small knife around the edge of the cake and invert onto a plate.
