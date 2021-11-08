Chocolate Olive Oil Cookies with Sea Salt Recipe

Makes about 3 dozen cookies
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
¾ cup|240 ml extra virgin olive oil
1 cup|200 grams granulated sugar
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups|240 grams all-purpose flour
⅔ cup|65 grams cocoa powder
¾ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon kosher salt
2 (3-ounce|170 gram) dark chocolate bars, chopped into fine irregular bite-size shards and the other chopped in medium shards for garnishing the cookies
flaky salt, such as Maldon, for garnish
Heat the oven to 350ºF|180ºC. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil and sugar. Add the eggs and vanilla extract and whisk again until everything is incorporated.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and kosher salt.
Add the flour mixture to the olive oil mixture and mix until combined. Add the finely chopped chocolate bar and fold in to combine. Cover and chill the cookie dough for 1 hour.
Scoop the dough with a tablespoon and drop onto the prepared cookie sheets. Gently indent the middle of each cookie and place a medium chopped chocolate shard in the middle. Sprinkle a little flaky salt on each cookie.
Bake the cookies for 7 to 8 minutes. I prefer them slightly undercooked so they are nice and soft. Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet and then remove to a serving plate. The cookies keep in an airtight container for 1 week.
From the book LEMON, LOVE & OLIVE OIL by Mina Stone. Copyright © 2021 by Asimina Stone. Published by Harper Wave, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.
