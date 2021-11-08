Chocolate Olive Oil Cookies with Sea Salt Recipe

In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil and sugar. Add the eggs and vanilla extract and whisk again until everything is incorporated.

Add the flour mixture to the olive oil mixture and mix until combined. Add the finely chopped chocolate bar and fold in to combine. Cover and chill the cookie dough for 1 hour.

Scoop the dough with a tablespoon and drop onto the prepared cookie sheets. Gently indent the middle of each cookie and place a medium chopped chocolate shard in the middle. Sprinkle a little flaky salt on each cookie.

Bake the cookies for 7 to 8 minutes. I prefer them slightly undercooked so they are nice and soft. Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet and then remove to a serving plate. The cookies keep in an airtight container for 1 week.

From the book LEMON, LOVE & OLIVE OIL by Mina Stone. Copyright © 2021 by Asimina Stone. Published by Harper Wave, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.