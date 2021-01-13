Chocolate Orange Crème Brûlée Recipe

Serves 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes, plus overnight cooling
Ingredients
4 ounces|115 grams bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
1 orange, preferably California navel
2 ½ cups|625 ml heavy cream
1 vanilla bean, seeds scraped
2 tablespoons Grand Marnier
¾ cup|187 grams plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
4 large egg yolks
Directions
- Heat oven to 300°F. Place the chocolate in a medium bowl and set aside.
- Using a y-shape peeler, peel the zest from the orange and place in a medium saucepan with 2 cups|500 ml of the cream and the vanilla. Heat over medium-low until infused, about 20 minutes, then strain, discarding the orange peels and vanilla pod.
- Heat the remaining ½ cup|125 ml of the cream in a small saucepan over medium until bubbles start to form around the edges. Pour over the chocolate and let sit for 2 minutes, then whisk until the chocolate has melted and combined with the cream. Whisk in the infused cream and the Grand Marnier until smooth.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together ¾ cup|187 grams sugar and the egg yolks until smooth. While whisking constantly, slowly add the infused chocolate cream mixture until combined. Pour among 4 (10-ounce) ramekins and place the ramekins in a baking dish. Fill the baking dish with enough water to come up halfway on the outside of the ramekins and bake until the custard has lightly set, about 1 hour. Cool, then cover and refrigerate overnight.
- The next day, sprinkle with the remaining sugar and, using a blow torch, torch until golden, then serve.
